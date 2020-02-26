From movie shoots to award show, events that have got affected due to coronavirus

From cancelling shoot of 'Mission Impossible 7' to doing a show without an audience, here's how the entertainment industry has got affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

No Time To Die

One of the most anticipated movie of the year is 'No Time To Die', where fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Daniel Craig play 007 one last time. But the star is not going to promote the film in China. The team of the movie were to visit China for a publicity tour. But due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the event has been cancelled.

