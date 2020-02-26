From movie shoots to award show, events that have got affected due to coronavirus

From cancelling shoot of 'Mission Impossible 7' to doing a show without an audience, here's how the entertainment industry has got affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus. 

No Time To Die

One of the most anticipated movie of the year is 'No Time To Die', where fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Daniel Craig play 007 one last time. But the star is not going to promote the film in China. The team of the movie were to visit China for a publicity tour. But due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the event has been cancelled. 

Mission: Impossible 7

After 'No Time To Die', another Hollywood film has gotten affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Paramount Pictures has cancelled the scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Italy due to the disease.

 

Chanel

Chanel has cancelled a show in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fashion house have decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris – 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate time.

BTS

South Korean band BTS are filming many shows to promote  their latest album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will take on shows without any studio audience. The band also streamed a press conference from a virtually empty hall due to fears over the virus.

2020 Korean Music Awards

The '2020 Korean Music Awards' has been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Despite the event  being cancelled, fans will be able to see the full list of winners on the homepage on February 27.

