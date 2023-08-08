UK: Police arrest man in London after stabbing outside British Museum

The United Kingdom police arrested a man on Tuesday in London after a stabbing incident took place outside the British Museum which, as per reports, prompted immediate evacuation of the popular tourist attraction.

As per London's Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) on the street bordering the southern perimeter of the world-famous site. The police further added the man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"Police have arrested a man on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) following an incident," the force said.

"A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital."

"His condition is being assessed."

According to the Met, it was "an isolated incident" and there was no remaining risk to the public.

"It is not being treated as terror-related," the force added, noting the immediate area may remain restricted "for much of today".

London Ambulance Service released a statement saying that its medical professionals treated the man at the scene for a wound that he sustained on his arm due to the incident, "before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority", as per Metro reports.

British Museum releases statement

The British Museum, which was shut for several hours after the incident took place, in a statement said, "The museum was closed this morning due to an incident following a member of the public being attacked nearby."

"The museum's security team supported at the scene until the emergency services arrived. Visitors were evacuated from the museum as a precaution and we wish the victim a full and swift recovery."

"The museum has now reopened with raised security including a heightened search operation."

According to British news outlets and social media posts, the museum was immediately evacuated after the stabbing unfolded. The famous British tourist attraction was opened in the year 1759.

The site draws several tourists, especially during peak summers.