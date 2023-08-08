ugc_banner

Five killed, 31 injured after two Russian missiles strike Ukrainian city

A view shows a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on August 7, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

Among the injured include 19 police officers, five rescuers and one child

At least five people were killed and 31 injured after two Russian missiles struck east Ukrainian city, including on a residential building, Kyiv claimed.

"Five dead and 18 wounded as a result of two strikes on a residential building in Pokrovsk," Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram on Monday (Aug 7). He said that all the deceased were civilians.

Among the injured include 19 police officers, five rescuers and one child, Klymenko said in a Telegram message. "The rubble is being cleared," he added. The number of wounded was later revised to 31.

The first missile strike killed four civilians, and the second one claimed the life of an official from the emergency services.

Pokrovsk is situated around 70 kilometres (43 miles) north-west of the Donetsk city—a Russian-occupied territory—and some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the frontline.

Residential buildings, hotels destroyed 

Governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the missile strikes damaged two "private sector residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings."

He warned of the "threat of repeated attacks" and urged residents to take shelter. 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia hit an "ordinary residential building" in Pokrovsk of the Donetsk region, warning of "victims".

"Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit," Zelensky said on social media platform ‘X’.

"Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues."

Zeelensky vows counterattack 

Zelensky vowed to hold Russia accountable for the attack.

We have to stop the Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives. Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us," Zelensky said.

"Russia will be held accountable for everything it has done in this terrible war," he added.

The Ukrainian leader also shared a video of people clearing rubble from a Soviet-era five-storey building that had its top floor destroyed.

The clip appeared to show civilians helping people lying on the floor outside a building and an ordinary car covered in rubble. 

Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of around 60,000 people. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

