Zelensky assassination plot thwarted? Ukraine detains woman over alleged plan to attack president

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Monday (August 7) that a woman has been detained over an alleged plot of attacking President Volodymyr Zelensky when he visited a flood-hit region.

SBU said that the woman, who hasn't been named is a Russian informant "who was preparing an airstrike in the Mykolaiv region during the visit of the President of Ukraine".

According to the SBU, the alleged informant "on the eve of the recent trip of the President of Ukraine to Mykolaiv region, was gathering intelligence about the planned visit" to the southern Mykolaiv region.

The security service also said that she "tried to establish the time and list of locations of the approximate route of the Head of State in the territory of the region."

However, her efforts were thwarted as SBU agents had obtained information about the "subversive activities of the suspect" and they took necessary action and they put in additional security measures during Zelensky's visit.

The SBU also said that she was seeking data on the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the armed forces.

Watch: Ukraine making small gains with Western equipment

The Ukrainian officers were monitoring the woman in order to get more information on her Russian handlers and her assignments.

The SBU said that she was caught "red-handed" by the officers as she attempted to pass intelligence data to the Russian secret services.

The Ukrainian security agency said that the woman lived in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and formerly worked in a store at a military base there.

According to the SBU, she allegedly photographed locations and tried to get information from personal contacts in the area.

She may face a charge of unauthorised dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops. If convicted, she could serve up to 12 years in prison.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

