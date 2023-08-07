First asylum seekers enter Rishi Sunak's 'quasi floating prison' Bibby Stockholm

First occupants of a floating accommodation meant to house 500 individuals seeking asylum in the United Kingdom arrived on Monday (Aug 7) in Portland, about 142 miles southwest of London.

Reports in the British media said that coaches were seen arriving at Portland on Monday morning as people gathered at Bibby Stockholm's entrance with "welcome" signs.

The floating housing on Bibby Stockholm barge is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to 'stop the boats' and repel crossings by migrants in the English Channel. But critics have flagged the Bibby Stockholm housing by stating that it will be seen as a 'holiday cruise' by the migrants intending to enter the United Kingdom.

Bibby Stockholm: 'Holiday cruise' or 'deathtrap'

The human rights campaigners have described conditions inside Bibby Stockholm as "inhumane" and "inappropriate".

But a BBC report stated that the cabins are "relatively spacious" and include a desk, wardrobe, locker and television. They will house four to six men.

There is also a gym and outdoor recreational space in the two courtyards in the centre of the Bibby Stockholm barge.

The report added that there will be no curfew, but barge residents will be "strongly encouraged" to return to the ship by 23:00 each night.

Meanwhile, the Fire Brigade Unions have raised concerns that the vessel "is a deathtrap".

Ministers in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government have said that the barge will be a better value for British taxpayers.

'Quasi floating prison'

The refugee charity Care4Calais said it had stopped people it's been serving from being forced to board the barge.

"None of the asylum seekers we are supporting have gone to the Bibby Stockholm today as legal representatives have had their transfers cancelled," Steve Smith, the charity’s CEO, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Among our clients are people who are disabled, who have survived torture and modern slavery and who have had traumatic experiences at sea. To house any human being in a 'quasi floating prison' like the Bibby Stockholm is inhumane. To try and do so to this group of people is unbelievably cruel."

According to the official figures, so far, more than 15,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the United Kingdom.

