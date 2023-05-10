UK: Uber app to offer users facility to book flight tickets by summer

The customers of the Uber application in the United Kingdom will soon be able to book flight tickets through the ride-booking app, as the company aims to offer various forms of transport to its customers.

The new feature which allows consumers to book international and domestic flights is being rolled out on the UK application of Uber and will be available to all users in Britain by the summer.

Uber stated the function of flight booking was part of its ambition to “create a seamless door-to-door travel solution” alongside the car ride-sharing function, for which it was first known.

The company has entered into a partnership with online travel agent Hopper which will allow users to book flights and in return, it will receive a small commission from every sale.

"The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel," stated Frederic Lalonde, CEO and co-founder of Hopper, in a press release.

"This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation," he added.

Meanwhile, Uber's general manager in UK Andrew Brem said, “Our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute.”

Uber’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, stated that he had planned to make his company “an operating system for everyday life” in 2019 when the ride-hailing application was merged with Uber Eats food delivery services.

He added that a feature was also added in the application to highlight local public transport options.

WATCH | Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi turns driver to understand workers The people in the UK, which is one of the largest markets of Uber outside North America, are already able to book coach tickets on the application's National Express and Megabus services, as well as get tickets for train journeys on Eurostar and across the National Rail network.

The US company has held its naming rights to the Thames Clippers commuter boat service from 2020 in London, which was later rebranded Uber Boat.

The tickets for these journeys can be booked through Uber’s app which permits passengers to board the riverboats by using a QR code on their phone.

To book flight tickets, Uber users will be required to enter their travel information, which includes where they are flying from and to, and the date of travel as planned.





