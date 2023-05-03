Delhi India’s ‘most forgetful city’ in Uber’s ‘Lost and Found Index 2023’

Delhi pipped Mumbai to become the ‘most forgetful city’ in ride hailing app Uber's 'Lost & Found Index 2023' that enlisted what people in cities left behind in the cab after their ride was over. Mumbai held the top spot for two years, but now has come second. Hyderabad came third in the rankings and Bengaluru bagged the fourth place. In the year 2019, Bengaluru was at the top.

Over the last one year, people have left behind various items like phones, bags, wallets, clothing and others in Uber vehicles. These items were followed by utility objects like water bottles, keys and accessories like spectacles and jewellery.

Interestingly, people also forgot brooms, college admit cards and children's strollers in their Uber rides. One person apparently forgot walking stick while the other even left a television. Moreover, there was someone who forgot western commode.

Uber's rankings revealed that Indians were most likely to forget things on Fridays and on weekends.

“We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realise you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. With Uber, you always have the option to contact support so you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” said Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber

Top 10 most commonly forgotten items

Phone

Laptop bags

Wallet

Clothing

Headphones

Water Bottle

Spectacles/ sunglasses

Keys

Jewellery

Watch

Top 10 most unique items lost

TV

Western Commode

Packets of Milk, and Curtains

Broom

College admit card

Walking stick

Induction stove

Family collage

Heavy machinery

Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)

Top 3 most forgetful days of the week

Saturday

Sunday

Friday

Top 3 brands of phones left behind

Samsung

Apple

OnePlus

Top 5 colours of forgotten items

Red

Blue

Yellow

Rose

Pink

