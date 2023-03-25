UK may announce plan to house migrants on military bases soon, says report

British government is expected to announce within weeks, plans to move migrants out of hotels and into military bases, reported Sky News. The report said that previous suggestions of use of holiday camps and student halls are less likely to be followed up.

The government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already signalled that it wants to discontinue use of hotels as accommodation for asylum seekers.

“We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country," a Home Office (interior ministry) spokesperson said.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options."

The government unveiled details of a new law earlier this month. The law would bar entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the channel. Some charities have said that the proposal could be impractical and would criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals a key priority after the number of migrants arriving on the English south coast soared to 45,000 last year, up 500% in the last two years.

(With inputs from agencies)

