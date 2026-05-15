/UAE denounces Iranian claims of war complicity, cites 3,000 missile strikes

The UAE on Friday (May 15) categorically rejected "attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks" after Tehran accused the Gulf nation of playing an active role in the Middle East war. In a foreign ministry statement, Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar affirmed the UAE's rejection of Iranian claims and justifications for "terrorist attacks targeting the UAE" and other nations.

The diplomatic clash follows Thursday's BRICS meeting in New Delhi, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a Telegram post that "the UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it."

According to a statement carried by the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Araghchi said he "advised the representative of the UAE that the Zionist regime (Israel) and the United States cannot guarantee their security" and added that Abu Dhabi had "seen the consequences of the presence of American bases" on its territory.

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In response, the UAE statement noted that the country has been "subjected to repeated and unjustified Iranian terrorist attacks," detailing approximately 3,000 strikes involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

"The UAE reserves all its sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to confront any threat, claim, or hostile act," Marar was quoted as saying. He further emphasised that the nation "does not seek protection from anyone and is capable of deterring aggression," adding that the UAE maintains its "full and legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity to ensure the protection of its citizens, residents, and visitors."