/PM Modi renews condemnation of attacks on UAE after high-level discussions with President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again strongly condemned the attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates during delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Friday, as the two leaders reviewed regional developments, strategic cooperation and the security situation amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. “I held excellent discussions with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; where I renewed my emphasis on our condemnation of the attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates in the strongest terms,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also praised the UAE President’s leadership during the ongoing regional crisis. “I also expressed my appreciation for the leadership, courage, and wisdom with which my brother is endowed—qualities that have been clearly manifested throughout this period,” he said.

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Modi reiterated India’s support for peace and stability in the region, stating during the talks: "We strongly condemn the attacks launched on the UAE. The manner in which UAE has been targeted is not acceptable in any form."

Ceremonial welcome and strategic partnership

The Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi on the first leg of his six-day diplomatic tour, which will also include visits to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. Modi was received personally by Sheikh Mohamed at the Presidential Airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honour. UAE F-16 fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it entered Emirati airspace. The two leaders held extensive discussions on strengthening the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on trade, energy and wider economic cooperation. The leaders discussed energy cooperation and bilateral trade amid supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. The countries also signed an MoU for a ship repair cluster at Vadinar, while the UAE announced investments worth $5 billion in Indian infrastructure, RBL Bank and Samman Capital.

“I discussed with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ways to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE, and to strengthen ties in sectors such as trade, energy, and others,” Modi said earlier in a post on X.

Focus on Indian diaspora and regional stability

PM Modi also thanked the UAE leadership for its continued support towards the Indian community living in the Emirates, one of the largest expatriate populations in the Gulf region. “Likewise, I expressed my gratitude for the care and attention that His Highness devotes to the Indian community residing in the United Arab Emirates,” the Prime Minister said.

The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions across West Asia, with India and the UAE continuing to emphasise diplomatic engagement, strategic coordination and regional stability.