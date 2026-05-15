/Iranian FM Araghchi says Tehran 'never wanted nuclear weapons', says enriched uranium issue postponed in US talk

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has ‘never wanted nuclear weapons’ and remains committed to a peaceful nuclear programme, while confirming that negotiations with the United States over enriched uranium have reached a temporary deadlock. Speaking at a press conference, during his visit to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit-related meetings, Araghchi said Iran’s position had remained unchanged since the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“Iran has never wanted nuclear weapon and we proved that when we signed the deal in 2015,” Araghchi said. “We have said time and again that we don’t want nuclear weapon and this is not our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme and we have always remained ready to build this confidence.”

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran remained open to confidence-building measures regarding its nuclear activities. “This programme is peaceful and we remain peaceful,” he said.

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Deadlock in talks with the United States

Araghchi acknowledged that discussions surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had become one of the most difficult issues in negotiations with Washington. He said both sides had agreed to postpone the matter to later stages of dialogue because of the complexity involved.

“The subject of our enriched material is a very complicated one,” he said. “We have come to a conclusion with the Americans that since it is very difficult, we are almost in a deadlock in this particular question, let’s postpone it to the later stages of our negotiations.”

He added that the issue was currently 'not under discussions' and 'not on the negotiations', but said Tehran may return to it at a later stage and could then consider involving Moscow. “Obviously, we will have more consultations with Russia and we will see if the Russians can help or not. This is not something for the time being,” Araghchi said.

Chabahar port and India-Iran ties

Araghchi also highlighted the strategic importance of the Chabahar port project, describing it as “one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India”. He praised India’s role in developing the port despite delays linked to US sanctions.

“I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe,” he said. Araghchi added that India, because of its “good reputation”, could play a “greater role” in promoting diplomacy, peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

Speaking on bilateral ties, he said: “What matters for us is good relations which exist between us and India. It is rooted in history, political, economic and cultural relations and we are determined to continue our good relations with India.”