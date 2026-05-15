/Russian FM Lavrov says India-Russia discussions focused on defence, space, says 'western interference' fuelled global conflicts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and New Delhi held detailed discussions on defence manufacturing, fertiliser cooperation and space partnership during his visit to India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, while also criticising what he described as 'Western interference in the domestic affairs of several countries. Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Lavrov said he had “detailed discussions” with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also held an extended meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership.

“During the talks with the Foreign Minister of India, His Excellency S Jaishankar, and during a lengthy reception and conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, we discussed the key areas of our privileged strategic partnership,” Lavrov said. He added that the discussions were guided by agreements reached during meetings between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi, including the India-Russia summit held in New Delhi last December.

Lavrov confirmed that the two sides discussed fertiliser cooperation, joint production of weapons and collaboration in the space sector.

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"We also discussed the ways to improve the mechanisms of cooperation and to strengthen this cooperation further in trade and economy and in investment in such a way that we don't depend on the negative, unfriendly pressure from third countries," he added.

“Our Indian counterparts always receive a positive answer to their requests for supplying more energy,” he said, adding: “It is no secret that Russian oil supplies to India have increased.”

Comments on West Asia and Western interference

The Russian foreign minister also spoke extensively about tensions across West Asia and North Africa, referring to conflicts involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Libya, the Palestinian territories, Yemen and Syria. Lavrov described the region as a ‘yarnball of contradiction’ that was becoming increasingly difficult and unstable.

“Every flashpoint mentioned is the result of the flagrant interference of Western countries in the domestic affairs of a country,” he said. Lavrov claimed such interference included “the coup d'etats that we have been observing for the last 15 years, starting with the so-called Arab Spring”. He also stated that Russia ‘extends solidarity with Cuba’.

India’s diplomatic role and global concerns

Lavrov said India’s presidency of the BRICS meeting would issue a joint statement later in the day. He also suggested that India could potentially play a mediating role in tensions involving Iran and the United States, citing New Delhi’s “vast diplomatic experience and international standing”.

Prime Minister Modi, who met Lavrov on Thursday, reiterated India’s support for ‘peaceful resolution of conflicts’ during discussions on Ukraine and West Asia. The Prime Minister’s Office said both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation since the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and exchanged views on pressing geopolitical developments.