/Iran FM says Strait of Hormuz open to all vessels except nations 'at war with us'; says Tehran has 'no trust in US'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping, except for vessels belonging to countries ‘at war with’ Iran, during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. His remarks came amid heightened tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over the security of one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has become ‘very complicated', adding that "As much as our concern, Hormuz is open to all except those vessels of those countries who are in war with us,” Araghchi said. He added: “We are ready to help those who want to pass the strait.” Stressing that Iran intends to maintain navigation through the corridor, the Iranian foreign minister said safe passage would continue and regional stability could return once hostilities end. “Once the aggression is ended, I am sure everything will go to normal,” he stated. “We will arrange safe passage of all vessels.”

He also emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, is located between Iran and Oman and ‘there are no international waters’ in between.

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Meetings with Indian leadership in Delhi

Araghchi’s comments came during his visit to India for the 18th BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi. On Friday, he held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions focused on regional developments and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the Iranian foreign minister. The meeting was described as part of efforts to strengthen regional stability and multilateral cooperation at a time of continuing uncertainty across West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in the conference also said that the discussions with India covered all major regional issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, adding that both countries share “close positions”, “same concerns” and “same interests”. He said Tehran would continue coordinating with Indian counterparts and was trying to help ships pass through Hormuz, expressing hope that “things can go back to normal once aggression ends.”

Araghchi further said Tehran has ‘no trust in Americans’, accusing the United States of offering negotiations only after failing to achieve its objectives through ‘aggression’ against Iran. “After 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation,” Araghchi said. He added: “We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us.”

Strategic importance of the Strait

The Strait of Hormuz is regarded as one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes because a significant share of global oil and gas supplies passes through it daily. Any disruption in the waterway can have immediate consequences for energy markets and international trade.