External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 14) joined Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and other senior leaders for a family photo amid the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The gathering brought together foreign ministers and delegates from BRICS member nations and partner countries to discuss key global and regional issues, which include economic cooperation, multilateral engagement and international security.

S. Jaishankar, with other Foreign Ministers

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A day ago, S Jaishankar also welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, marking a key diplomatic engagement. In addition, he also welcomed representatives from the member and observer nations to the venue in the national capital before the much-anticipated meeting.

S. Jaishankar first welcomed Xu Feihong, who is representing China in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, currently in Beijing during the visit of US President Donald Trump. He also received his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon. The External Affairs Minister also greeted Abbas Araghchi of Iran at the venue. Also welcomed was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar from the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the discussions. The meeting forms part of India’s continued engagement with BRICS, the grouping of major emerging economies that focuses on global and regional issues such as economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade and development challenges.