/'World at crossroads': Xi Jinping tells Trump China and United States 'should be partners, not rivals'

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened his high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) by striking a tone of warmth, caution and strategic optimism, telling the US president he was "happy" to welcome him back to Beijing at what he described as a moment when the world stands at a historic "crossroads." Seated at the head of the table inside the Great Hall of the People, Xi framed the meeting as bigger than a routine bilateral engagement, presenting it instead as a defining moment for global stability.

"A stable China-US relationship is a boon for the world. Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both. We should be partners and not rivals," Xi said, adding in a pointed remark that "The world today is at a crossroads," and that China and the United States should choose partnership over confrontation. "China and the United States should be partners, not rivals," the Chinese leader told Trump, in remarks clearly aimed at lowering the temperature after years of trade wars, technology sanctions and mounting geopolitical distrust.

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Trump touts 'fantastic future together'

The POTUS, for his part, responded in characteristically expansive fashion. "We’re going to have a fantastic future together,” the US president declared, praising Xi as a "great leader" and repeatedly highlighting what he called their "fantastic relationship."

Calling the summit "maybe the biggest summit ever," Trump said the ceremony itself was "an honour like few I’ve ever seen before."

"It's an honour to be with you. It's an honour to be your friend," Trump added. "The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before." Trump’s rhetoric leaned heavily on personal chemistry, a familiar hallmark of his diplomacy with Xi dating back to their first Mar-a-Lago meeting in 2017.

Warm opening remarks amid global tensions

The two leaders met on the steps of the