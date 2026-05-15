/PM Modi's visit to UAE helps India sign several vital agreements with the Gulf nation

From UAE Modi departed for Netherlands for the second leg of his tour. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rob Jetten are set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day official visit to the country on May 16 and May 17. According to an official statement from the Government of the Netherlands, the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and formalising a strategic partnership between the two countries. As per the statement, on May 16, King Willem-Alexander, along with Queen Maxima, will receive PM Modi in an audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace.



This will be followed by a luncheon hosted at the palace in honour of the PM Modi and members of his delegation. The event will also be attended by Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen, senior industry leaders, and representatives from the fields of arts, culture and academia. Prime Minister Jetten will separately receive PM Modi at the Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister, where both leaders will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs hosted by Minister Sjoerdsma of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Later in the day, a cooperation agreement between the two companies is expected to be signed in the presence of both prime ministers.