Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dubai on Friday (May 15) for the first leg of his six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The visit is being seen as a move to further deepen India's bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals. PM Modi will first head to the UAE, where he will meet country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His aim is to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on the West Asia conflict. "The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries. The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years.

In the second leg of his trip, PM Modi will visit the Netherlands from May 15 to 17. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rob Jetten are set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day official visit to the country on May 16 and May 17. According to an official statement from the Government of the Netherlands, the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and formalising a strategic partnership between the two countries. As per the statement, on May 16, King Willem-Alexander, along with Queen Maxima, will receive PM Modi in an audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

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