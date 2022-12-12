Twitter staff reportedly made to sign NDA, leaking info will invite legal action

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly threatened to sue employees if they intentionally leak leak company information to the media. They have even been told to sign a pledge to make it clear that they understand the rules.

Platformer's Zoe Schiffer cited an email sent by Musk to the staff that warns the employees that Twitter will "immediately seek damages" in case of a violation of the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

"As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA," read the email.

"This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages," Musk dared employees.

Musk further says that he understands occasional slip ups can happen. However, if employees break their word by sending detailed information to the media, they will receive the response the action deserves.

The employees had been given time till Sunday to sign the pledge indicating that they understand the policy.

Meanwhile, Twitter is ready to bring back the blue subscription service, but with an enhanced cost for iOS users. The firm announced that customers may sign up for the updated service, which would cost $8 per month over the web but $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Subscribers will be able to edit tweets, submit 1080p videos, and receive the coveted blue checkmark upon account verification.

"We're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday -- subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple's) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark," tweeted the company.

Last month in a series of tweets, Musk listed a number of issues with Apple, including the 30 per cent fee the iPhone manufacturer charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He also claimed that the platform had threatened to remove Twitter from its app store and that the company had ceased running ads on the social media site.

However, following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, he tweeted that the confusion over Twitter being deleted from Apple's app store had been rectified.

(With inputs from agencies)

