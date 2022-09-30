Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told Musk, 'Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO'

A fresh cache of texts between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has recently been made public.

In the texts, Musk told Agrawal that he does not want to be a boss, to which Agrawal responded by saying, "Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO."

The conversation, as reported by Tech Crunch revealed Musk telling Agrawal, "Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don't think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems."

Agrawal replied by saying that he does not want to be treated like a CEO either.

Musk said that while he has many ideas, "I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing".

"I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions," he wrote to Agrawal.

"I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time. So I can answer many, many of your questions," Agrawal replied.

Agrawal took a dig at Musk by saying that he is free to tweet "Is Twitter dying?" or anything else about Twitter, and continued by saying, "but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context".

"Next time we speak, I'd like to provide you with a perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it is hurting our ability to do work. I would like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don't get distracted, but we aren't there right now," a defiant Agrawal told the Tesla CEO.

Musk and Agarwal's conversation with Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, is also out in the public domain.

On April 26, Dorsey, Musk, and Agrawal participated in a Google Hangout to talk about the acquisition, and their disagreements could be seen in the talks.

"At least it became clear that you can't work together. That was clarifying," Dorsey apparently said.

The conversations were disclosed at a time when Musk and Twitter are involved in a contentious legal dispute that will start on October 17 in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the United States.

(with inputs from agencies)