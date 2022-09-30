In pics: Lavish Russian ceremony for formal annexation of four Ukrainian regions

At a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin seized four Ukrainian areas held by his troops and encouraged Kyiv to disarm and negotiate an end to seven months of conflict.

One of the bloodiest attacks against civilians in months, the extravagant event in the Kremlin marked a turning moment in recent post-Soviet history and occurred just hours after shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of 25 people.

In a speech to Russia's most senior political elite, Putin was uncompromising, warning the West that the territorial grab was inevitable and urging the empowered Ukrainian army to give up and negotiate a surrender.

