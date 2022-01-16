Twitter bans account linked to Iran's leader over video mocking Trump

Twitter has claimed that it has suspended an account that was linked to Iran's leader who posted a video against former US President Donald. The video is calling for revenge for a top general's assassination. The video was showcased on Iran’s supreme leader Ayatolla Ali Khamenei's official website as it showed a robot ordering a drone strike on the former US president.

The video has been titled "Revenge is Definite."

A Twitter spokesperson while speaking to AFP said, "The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy."

However, the leader's main accounts in various languages remain active.

The video was reportedly part of a contest to mark the killing of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed during a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020 which was ordered by ex-president Trump.

#WATCH: Website of #Iran's supreme leader showcased animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former US President Donald #Trump

Iran had called the drone strike on Soleimani a "callous terrorist act". President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to take revenge against Trump over Soleimani's killing.

A similar video had appeared last year showing Trump on a golf course. Last week Iran had imposed sanctions against 50 US officials mainly from the former Trump administration even as the White House declared that it will "protect and defend its citizens".

(With inputs from agencies)