Twitter ban to be lifted soon in Nigeria, claims minister

Months after Nigeria banned the social media platform Twitter in a 'tit for tat' action, Information Minister Lai Mohammed says the end to the Twitter ban might be very near.

"The ban on Twitter will soon be lifted as we are getting close to reaching full agreement," Mohammed told local reporters after a cabinet meeting. "We have agreed on some areas. Hopefully in the next few days or weeks we will conclude."

The Nigerian government had decided to ban social media platform in the country two days after Twitter removed the Nigerian president's 'abusive' civil war tweet.

President Muhammadu Buhari had tweeted in relation to the 1967-70 civil war saying, "Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand".

His tweet was deleted immediately by Twitter as the platform claimed it violated its "abusive behaviour" policy, which ultimately led to the suspension of his account for 12 hours.

While the majority believed that the government’s action against the platform was a 'tit for tat', the government claims that Twitter was banned as it was being misused for activities that were "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".