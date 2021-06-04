Nigeria bans Twitter 'indefinitely' after Muhammadu Buhari's account suspension

Almost two days after Twitter removed Nigerian president's 'abusive' civil war tweet, the government has decided to ‘indefinitely’ ban the social media platform in the country.

The leader had tweeted in relation to the 1967-70 civil war saying, "Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand".

Twitter immediately removed the post claiming it violated its "abusive behaviour" policy. As a result, his account was suspended for 12 hours.

However, that was not well received by the Nigerian government, who proceeded to ban the social media platform on Friday, until further notice.

Nigerian government claimed Twitter was banned as it was being misused for activities that were "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

The social media platform was still operational on Friday when the announcement was made. "I can't answer technicalities... operations will be suspended indefinitely," Nigeria’s ministry special assistant Segun Adeyemi told news agency AFP.