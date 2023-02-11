Turkey earthquake: In a miraculous rescue, pregnant woman and daughter pulled from rubble alive

Search and rescue workers are working day and night, hoping to find survivors stuck beneath the pile of rubble in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes earlier this week. So far, the combined death toll has crossed 24,000 and the local authorities believe that it may rise further with the search for survivors on.

The rescue workers have been pulling off some miraculous rescues and in yet another one, they saved a six-month pregnant woman and her seven-year-old daughter on Friday evening (February 10), the news agency Reuters reported.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that a pregnant woman named Zahide Kaya was pulled out of the rubble alive after 115 hours, in the Nurdagi district of Gaziantep province.

Videos of the moment when the woman was rescued were uploaded to social media in which rescue workers can be seen carrying away the woman and girl on stretchers. They had been reportedly buried for 115 hours.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Adeta bir mucize…



115. saat sonunda #Gaziantep #Nurdağı’nda

6 aylık hamile Zahide Kaya ve 7 yaşındaki kızı Kübra #deprem enkazından canlı çıktı.



Yaradan’a şükürler olsun. pic.twitter.com/0a02BdMtwF — Fatma Şahin (@FatmaSahin) February 10, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said that it is scaling up emergency response to reach women and girls in Turkey and Syria.

In a press release published on February 7, Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director, UNFPA, said: "UNFPA is committed to support the people of Türkiye and Syria affected by the earthquakes, including the pregnant women who are expected to give birth in the coming weeks under these difficult conditions."

"Their ability to access quality care before, during and after delivery must not be an afterthought," Kanem added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE