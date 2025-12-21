/Tulsi Gabbard slams critics of Trump, accuses them of blocking peace effort in ending wars

US intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard has blasted critics of President Donald Trump for undermining his "efforts to end this bloody war that has resulted in more than a million casualties on both sides." She acccused them of blocking "President Trump’s peace effort, and fomenting hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support the escalation of war".

"Dangerously, you are promoting this false narrative to block President Trump’s peace effort, and fomenting hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support the escalation of war, which is what NATO and the EU really want in order to pull the United States military directly into war with Russia," Wrote Gabbar on X.

"The truth is the US intelligence community has briefed policymakers, including the Democrat HPSCI member quoted by Reuters, that US Intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO. It also assesses that, as the last few years have shown, Russia’s battlefield performance indicates it does not currently have the capability to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe," she added.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the US has offered a potential new format for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, with American and possibly European envoys also participating in the negotiations.

Zelensky said Kyiv will take a decision on the format once it is clear if the ongoing bilateral discussions with the US negotiators that resumed on Friday are positive, adding that he would take up the matter with Rustem Umerov, the chief of Ukraine’s delegation.

Zelensky did not share the specifics about what kind of format had been proposed by the Trump administration.