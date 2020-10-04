Trump's Chief of Staff clarifies about his 'concerning' health

The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has cleared the controversies and rumours around the US President Donald Trump's health.

Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and ;after shifted to the military hospital Walter Reed Medical Center, which raised a lot of questions.

However, his Chief of Staff on Saturday assured that the President is now doing very well. "He's made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned," Meadows said.

The statement had to be issued after a White House source was quoted by the local media stating that "the president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning."

This was in direct contradiction to Trump's video messages, tweets and his doctor's reports — all of which claimed that Trump was doing "very well".

Meadows cleared that the President's blood oxygen level had decreased earlier which had raised concern, but he is much better now. "Yesterday morning, we were real concerned... he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly," he told a local news channel.

Talking about the rumours about the Vice-President taking over if Trump's health gets worse, Meadows said "there was never a consideration and never even a risk of a transition of power."

He supported White House doctor Sean Conley's nightly update and said he was he was "very, very optimistic, based on the current results."