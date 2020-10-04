Trump 'not yet out of woods'; completes second dose of Remdesivir: Doctor

Sean P. Conley, the doctor taking care of the US President Donald Trump, has issued another nightly updateof Trump's recovery from the novel coronavirus.

He claims that Trump has made "substantial progress since diagnosis". Since completing 24 hours of being diagnosed, the President has also successfully the completed his second dose of Remdesivir, the antiviral drug being given to Trump for his treatment.

Conley has assured that Trump has been fever-free and is not on any oxygen supplement as his saturation levels stayed between 96 and 98 per cent all day.

Trump, after shifting to the Walter Reed Medical Centre, has been busy conducting his Presidential duties and is still working on his re-election campaign for the upcoming US election in which he is competing against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Conley acknowledged that the President is "not yet out of woods" but his team is "cautiously optimistic" about progress of Trump's health.

The President will be continuing with his official duties for theupcoming days, but Conley's team will be closely monitoring his vitals as the next few days will be very critical for the President's health.