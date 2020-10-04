'We still have to make America great again': Trump promises to return soon to start US election campaign

The US President Donald Trump has published another video message for his supporters on twitter on Saturday evening assuring everyone that he is feeling "much better now".

He starts the video message by thanking "all of the incredible medical professionals — doctors, nurses, everybody — at the Walter Reed Medical Centre."

He admitted to not feeling well when he was shifted to the hospital on Friday. "I came here, wasn't feeling so well," he said. However, he assured that he is "feeling much better now".

"We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We have done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job," he said.

"I will be back, and I think I will be back soon and I look forward to finishing the campaign the way it started and the way we have been doing, the kind of numbers we had been doing and I am proud of it. But this was something that happened, and it happened to billions of people all over the world and I am fighting for them, not just in the US, I am fighting for people all over the world." he continued.

He also added that the next few days will be the real test, "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

The President also explained why did he shift to the Walter Reed Medical Centre, instead of staying in the White House claiming that he chose to not stay at the White House as he didn't want to stay locked up in a room. "I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."

He ends the video message by thanking the world leaders for their wishes, and assures people that the First Lady, too, is doing well as "she is slightly younger than me — just a tiny bit," he laughed.