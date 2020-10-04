Suspicious backpack reported near Trump's hospital

An suspicious backpack was found abandoned on the road in front of the Walter Reed Medical Center where the US President Donald Trump is admitted for his treatment for coronavirus.

The incident was reported by the Montgomery County Department of Police on their official Twitter account.

At approx. 7:55 pm, MCP responded to report of suspicious/abandoned backpack in road in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Investigation determined contents of backpack posed no threat (approx. 9:30 pm). https://t.co/lSJct1S6gG — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 4, 2020

The police department reported that the incident was reported around 7:55 pm on Saturday night and the officials cleared the area by 9:30 pm.

After investigation, the police officials revealed that the backpack contents were thoroughly investigated but nothing suspicious was reported.

Meanwhile, Trump has issued a video message assuring everyone about the positive progress of his health since the diagnosis of coronavirus.