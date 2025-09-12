/Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh turns trial into circus, judge silences him: "Modern trials seem to eliminate all that is human"

Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, turned his trial into a chaotic spectacle with rambling philosophical monologues. Judge Aileen Cannon swiftly shut him down for mocking the court. Here is what happened
Ryan Wesley Routh wanted drama and attention. That's probably why he tried to assassinate Donald Trump. But at what would have been his moment of glory at the opening statements of the trial, a judge cut short his speech just within minutes on Thursday (Sep 11). By the end of the day, the circus of his philosophical wanderings, world‑history lectures, and existential questions were sidelined. Here is how the courtroom drama unfolded.
In September 2024, when Trump was still a presidential candidate, Routh was spotted hiding in the bushes near the sixth hole of Trump’s golf course. He had a rifle barrel protruding from foliage. Secret Service opened fire and captured him.
At his appearance in a federal court in Florida, the 59-year old went into a philosophical rant about the “origin of humankind,” the settlement of the American West, foreign wars, and moral decay. Representing himself in the case, Routh invoked Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin. He denounced modern trials for “eliminating all that is human.”
At one point, he talked about ‘beauty of hearthstones worn smooth’ by children, and non-violence.
When Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump‑appointed district judge, cut him short, he said, “This case means absolutely nothing. A life has been lived to the fullest.”
Cannon warned Routh to “stay within the bounds” before shutting his opening statement. She told him, “You do not have an unlimited license to go forward to make a mockery of the dignity of this courtroom.”
She said Routh veered so far off topic into foreign policy, philosophy (“what happened to Homo erectus,” etc) that she cannot allow more.
After Routh was silenced, the prosecution began its case, with Secret Service agents testifying. Security footage; mobile phone records and a defendant’s note admitting intent were shared.
By the end of the day, the circus had been cut short. Judge Cannon made clear that the job was to decide if Routh plotted to kill Trump, not to judge the meaning of life or global politics.