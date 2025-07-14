LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US Senate report exposes major secret service failures in Trump shooting
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST
US Senate report exposes major secret service failures in Trump shooting
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST

US Senate report exposes major secret service failures in Trump shooting

A US Senate report blames the Secret Service for "stunning failures" that led to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024, citing ignored warnings and denied security requests.

Trending Topics

trending videos