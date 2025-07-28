/Why is Trump golfing with an armoured buggy? ‘Golf Force One’ fuels threat rumours

US President Donald Trump's trip to Scotland has been in the news for all the wrong reasons – people protesting against his visit and accusing the United Kingdom leaders of pandering to the Americans. Now, his Scotland visit is making headlines for the so-called "Golf Force One", an armour-plated buggy that was on full display at the Royal Turnberry, as Trump enjoys golf during his golf-centric trip to Scotland. The armoured golf buggy has come to light a year after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Just extra precaution, or has someone threatened to kill Trump?

Exactly 12 months after the 13 July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the site where Trump's iconic "fight, fight, fight" pictures were clicked, the Secret Service seems to be taking extra precautions on Trump's outing. Soon after, on 15 September 2024, while playing his favourite sport – golf – Trump was once again made the target of a gun when a gunman fled after firing a shot.

The Secret Service, which came under fire for not protecting Trump properly last year, has pulled out all stops, according to reports. As per the Daily Mail, along with the armoured buggy, Trump's Golf games have been accompanied by a stream of army trucks, road checkpoints and snipers to protect the US president's life.

Trump's Golf Force One or The Beast