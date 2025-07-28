/Why is Trump golfing with an armoured buggy? ‘Golf Force One’ fuels threat rumours

Exactly 12 months after the 13 July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the site where Trump's iconic "fight, fight, fight" pictures were clicked, the Secret Service seems to be taking extra precautions on Trump's outing.
US President Donald Trump's trip to Scotland has been in the news for all the wrong reasons – people protesting against his visit and accusing the United Kingdom leaders of pandering to the Americans. Now, his Scotland visit is making headlines for the so-called "Golf Force One", an armour-plated buggy that was on full display at the Royal Turnberry, as Trump enjoys golf during his golf-centric trip to Scotland. The armoured golf buggy has come to light a year after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Exactly 12 months after the 13 July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the site where Trump's iconic "fight, fight, fight" pictures were clicked, the Secret Service seems to be taking extra precautions on Trump's outing. Soon after, on 15 September 2024, while playing his favourite sport – golf – Trump was once again made the target of a gun when a gunman fled after firing a shot.
The Secret Service, which came under fire for not protecting Trump properly last year, has pulled out all stops, according to reports. As per the Daily Mail, along with the armoured buggy, Trump's Golf games have been accompanied by a stream of army trucks, road checkpoints and snipers to protect the US president's life.
As per reports, the armoured buggy carries striking similarities to "The Beast", the official US presidential car that accompanies the POTUS on most journeys. While Trump opted to use a standard white golf cart, the black intimidating-looking buggy trailed him throughout the golf course. Security experts suggest that it carries all the tell-tale signs of being an armoured protection vehicle. Talking to the Telegraph, Gary Relf, director of Armoured Car Services, said that based on photos, "that is 100 per cent armoured...The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors, and the large panel at the rear above the load tray." Identifying the armoured vehicle as a modified Polaris Ranger XP, the expert said that it would have been designed to give the passengers maximum protection while remaining light enough not to damage the golf course. He noted that the vehicle appears to be equipped to be "defensive not offensive" and said that the tinted windows could hint at a robust transparent armour.