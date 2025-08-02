More than 2,000 Islamic clerics in Iran called for the assassination of US President Donald Trump by calling his blood halal and necessary for avenging the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military officer. He was killed in an American drone attack ordered by Trump in 2020 in Baghdad. The Qom seminary, the largest seminar of Iran, issued an official statement onFridya (August 1) and said, “The era of revolutionary restraint and patience has ended and henceforth, Trump's blood and wealth are halal and avenging Soleimani's blood is obligatory for every Muslim and freedom-loving man and woman,” the Iranian news network Iran International reported.

The people who signed the statement included junior seminarians to the most prominent clerics in the Islamic Republic. “The blood and property of this savage criminal are halal. The nations will not remain silent. Retaliation is coming,” the statement added.

Tehran’s Friday prayer leader Ahmad Khatami, Expediency Council member Mohsen Araki, and Guardian Council member Mehdi Shabzendedar — all appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei- were also among the signatories.

This came after the assassination call for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he threatened to assassinate the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the 12-day war between the two regions.

“Any regime or individual threatening the leaders of the Islamic Ummah (nation) and acting on those threats qualifies as a mohareb (warrior against God)," Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi said.

‘Netanyahu sought to KILL Khamenei’

In June, the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said his country failed to do so because the opportunity did not present itself. Talking in an interview with Channel 13, Katz revealed Israel had intentions of assassinating Khamenei, but "there was no opportunity."



“If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz said in the interview. "We wanted to eliminate Khamenei, but there was no operational opportunity," he added. When he was asked if Israel sought the permission of America for its plan to assassinate Khamenei, the defence minister said Israel does not "need permission for these things.”