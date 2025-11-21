/Trump wants DEATH for Democratic lawmakers over sedition, but can he do it? The row, the law and reactions, explained

US President Donald Trump has hinted that a group of Democratic lawmakers could be locked up for seditious behaviour, saying it is punishable by death, after they released a video asking military and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders from his administration. This was seen by the lawmakers—all military veterans or former intelligence officials—as a direct death threat. The White House tried to play it down, but the controversy is likely to burn for some more time, coming as it does after Trump's recent direct address to senior military officials, his deployment of National Guard troops in several US cities, and other orders seen as violative of the Constitution. But does US sedition law allow for the death penalty? It is a bit nuanced. Here is what you should know about the row, the law and reactions.

What provoked Trump to make the sedition ‘death threat’?

On November 18, a group of Democratic lawmakers released a video in which Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representative Chrissy Houlahan, among others, reminded active-duty military and intelligence personnel of their oath to the Constitution and duty to refuse illegal orders. While the video message did not mention any specific order from Trump, they warned that threats to the Constitution can come “from right here at home.” A furious Trump appeared to have interpreted the video as an attempt to encourage defiance of the chain of command, labelling it as seditious behaviour punishable by death.

What exactly did Trump say about 'seditious behaviour'?

In a series of angry Truth Social posts on Thursday (Nov 20), Trump said of the Democrats' video: “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” He said in another post: “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!,” he declared in another message, while also reposting other social media posts, including one that said “Hang them, George Washington would !!”

Trump posts set off 'death threat' alarm among Democrats

Trump's posts were interpreted as threatening his opponents with death, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying: “The president of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials. This is an outright threat, and it’s deadly serious.”

The lawmakers behind the video released a joint statement, describing themselves as veterans and national security professionals "who love this country".

"No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation. What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law,” it said.

Senator Elissa Slotkin posted a video response, refusing to be intimidated and calling threats of death for disagreement “beyond the pale.”

Representative Chrissy Houlahan said: “This is the president of the United States calling for the death of a member of Congress. That is a different brand of political violence.”

Amid concerns for members’ safety, the Democrats contacted Capitol Police, with several lawmakers reporting threats following Trump's posts.

How did the White House respond to 'death threat' by Trump to Democrats?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed aside the concerns, saying 'no' when asked if Trump wanted to execute members of Congress. She said the Democrats’ video was “dangerous” as it encouraged defiance of “lawful orders”, insisting the lawmakers involved “should be held accountable.” She painted the Trump posts as a reaction to their message, and not a literal call for executions.

What does the US sedition law say on the death penalty?

The laws apply to civilians and military personnel differently. The specific statute is 18 U.S.C. § 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy, which states: “If two or more persons... conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

This clearly means that for civilians, sedition crimes do not carry the death penalty, with the maximum punishment being 20 years in jail and/or fines.

But military law is slightly different. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 94 has provisions related to sedition that can, in extreme wartime cases, carry the death penalty. These apply to military personnel and not civilians.



Then there are the treason laws. Under 18 U.S.C. § 2381, treason can carry the death penalty. But it involves the crime of aiding enemies of the US during war.

Legal experts cited in the US media said that the video of the Democratic lawmakers, which reminded military members they must refuse illegal orders, is standard doctrine and not seditious.

Nobody has been executed for sedition or seditious conspiracy in modern US history. What Trump basically tried to do was to conflate the civilian law on sedition with military wartime laws on treason.