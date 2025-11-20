/'We have agreed...': Trump to meet 'communist' mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: Details here

US President Donald Trump announced that he will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, November 21. Trump confirmed on social media that the discussion is scheduled to take place in the Oval Office.
Days after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral polls, US President Donald Trump has agreed to meeti him. Taking to Truth Social, he said that the meeting has been scheduled for Nov 21 son the insistence of New York mayor-elect. This also comes a day after Mamdani's office informed the press that they have sought a meeting with the US president. While Trump criticised Mamdani as “communist lunatic” ahead of the election, he, in a U-turn of sorts, hinted at working together with him for the development of New York City. Last Sunday, Trump had said that he will “work something out” and see that everything “work out well for New York.”
Read More |'We lost sovereignty... will help them’: Trump confused after Mamdani’s win, slams ‘communist mayor of NYC,’ then breaks into dance moves
Soon after Mamdani's victory, Trump slammed New Yorkers for choosing communism over common sense. He declared that America lost “a bit of sovereignty” after Zohran Mamdani's win. Mamdani, in his first speech after win, addressed Trump directly and proclaimed, “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” He defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo - who was backed by Trump and Republican Curtis Silwa. He also declared in his speech, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”
Read More | From SRK's pose to 'Dhoom macchale': How Zohran Mamdani used Bollywood and South Asian language, culture to win big in New York City
Reacting to the first address by Mamdani, Trump said that it was a very “angry speech.” He also advised Mamdani to be good to him. Trump had earlier warned that he would restrict federal funding “other than the very minimum as required” if Mamdani emerged victorious. The POTUS claimed that Mamdani is off to a “bad start.” “I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry towards me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start," said Trump.