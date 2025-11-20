/'We have agreed...': Trump to meet 'communist' mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: Details here

Days after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral polls, US President Donald Trump has agreed to meeti him. Taking to Truth Social, he said that the meeting has been scheduled for Nov 21 son the insistence of New York mayor-elect. This also comes a day after Mamdani's office informed the press that they have sought a meeting with the US president. While Trump criticised Mamdani as “communist lunatic” ahead of the election, he, in a U-turn of sorts, hinted at working together with him for the development of New York City. Last Sunday, Trump had said that he will “work something out” and see that everything “work out well for New York.”

Soon after Mamdani's victory, Trump slammed New Yorkers for choosing communism over common sense. He declared that America lost “a bit of sovereignty” after Zohran Mamdani's win. Mamdani, in his first speech after win, addressed Trump directly and proclaimed, “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” He defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo - who was backed by Trump and Republican Curtis Silwa. He also declared in his speech, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source