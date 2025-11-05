/Zohran Mamdani wins New York City’s mayoral election, defeats Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has created history as he won New York City Mayor poll and became the first Muslim mayor of the city. Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary earlier this year, was facing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an independent candidate, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the key mayoral election. Mamdani will take office on January 1, 2026, becoming the city's youngest mayor in more than a century.

Mamdani has supported policies such as higher taxes on wealthier white neighbourhoods, defunding the police, limiting police response to domestic violence, cutting gifted education programs, and closing Rikers Island prison. Just a day ago, Trump had warned of cutting New York federal funding if voters choose Mamdani. He had also called him anti-jew.

Mamdani's victory comes as a turning point in US politics as he is seen as the future of Democratic Party. Mamdani had stitched a wonderful campaign for the poll highlighting his South Asian heritage. He spoke in Hindi and Bengali to woo the voters from South Asian heritage. He spoke about haleem and biryani and he exhibited his love for Bollywood. While he didn't shy away from embracing his Muslim identity during the campaign, he also courted several controversies. He was constantly the target of US President Donald Trump - who called him ‘100% communist lunatic.’

Mamdani received the backing from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, US Senator Bernie Sanders, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, US Representative Jerrold Nadler, who represents Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Former President Barack Obama also backed him and said that he would become his “sounding board” but didn't endorse him. However, he did campaign alongside New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill and Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger - both of who won the race.