/'We lost sovereignty... will help them’: Trump confused after Mamdani’s win, slams ‘communist mayor of NYC,’ then breaks into dance moves

United States President Donald Trump finally reacted to the spectacular victory registered by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the New York Mayoral Elections on Nov 4. Speaking in Miami at the America Business Forum, Trump fearmongered about communism in New York, then slammed Democrats for a “disaster,” then changed his tunes and claimed that he would probably help Mamdani. He also slammed New Yorkers for choosing communism over common sense. He even broke into crazy dance moves and then declared that America lost “a bit of sovereignty” after Zohran Mamdani's win. Earlier, taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “And so it begins.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Repeating his criticism of Mamdani, Trump in Miami called him “communist.” “If you want to see what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the results of yesterday’s election in New York," Trump said. “Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation. Remember, I used to say we’ll never have a socialist elected to any post in our country? Well, we skipped the socialists, we put in the communists instead," the US President said. He warned that Miami "will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York." He also said that “the communist, Marxist socialists and globalists” had their chance, and they delivered "nothing but disaster." "We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it," he added.

Changing his tunes, he said that he wants New York to be successful. “Now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out. And we'll help them. We'll help them.” Beating his own trumpet, Trump on the first anniversary of his election win over Democrat Kamala Harris, said that his administration rescued the economy, regained the liberty, and saved the country “on that magnificent night 365 days ago.” In a post after Mamdani's win, Trump had quoted pollsters and said that Democrats lost because of shutdown and because he was not on the ballot. He had earlier warned to restrict federal funding “other than the very minimum as required” if Mamdani emerged victorious.