'I know your are...': Zohran Mamdani sends four-word message to Trump in first speech after winning NY mayoral polls

The New York Mayoral Election winner Zohran Mamdani, in his first speech, addressed US President Donald Trump and sent a four-word message to him. He asked the US president to turn the volume on for listening his speech. As the crowd cheered for Mamdani, he dared the US president and said that New Yorkers are united in against him. As he spoke, Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying, "…AND SO IT BEGINS!"

"Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.” Enthusiastic crowd cheered over his powerful message as he continued and said, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to overcome, it’s the city that gave rise to him."

“To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us,” Mamdani declared. Vowing to end "the culture of corruption" that allowed billionaires like Trump to evade fair taxation, he said, "alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed.” Hailing the decision taken by New Yorkers, Mamdani said that they have shown that "hope is alive," promising, "In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light."

Mamdani became the first Indian-American of Muslim faith to win the race. He will also be the city's youngest mayor in more than a century. He will take office on January 1, 2026. Born in Kampala, Uganda, but was brought up with his family in New York City, Mamdani became American citizen in 2018. His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated film director and his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani, teaches at Columbia. Both of them are Harvard alumni.