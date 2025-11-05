/‘We have toppled political dynasty’: Mamdani’s first reaction after BIG win in NY mayoral polls

Democrat Zohran Mamdani secured a landmark victory in the New York City Mayoral election on Tuesday (Nov 4), becoming the city's first Indian-American to win the race. Speaking after his win, Mamdani declared, “We have toppled a political dynasty.” He added that today marks the dawn of a better day for humanity after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani has also become the first Muslim leader and the youngest mayor in the city. He will take the office on January 1, 2026.

“The sun may have set over our city this evening, but as Eugene Debs once said, ‘I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity,’” he said. “And yet, over the last 12 months, you have dared to reach for something greater. Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it.”

“The future is in our hands,” he said, as the crowd cheered.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mamdani also directly addressed US President Donald Trump, his foe, in his speech. “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he said. “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

‘We have toppled a political dynasty’

"My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," Mamdani declared in his victory speech. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time that I utter his name.”

He further thanked his wife, parents, and volunteers for their support in his campaign that led to his landmark victory.

“New York City, breathe this moment in,” he said. “We have held our breath for longer than we know. We have held it in anticipation of defeat. Held it because the air has been knocked out of our lungs too many times to count. Held it because we cannot afford to exhale, thanks to all of those who sacrifice so much.”

“We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn,” he added.