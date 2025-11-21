/‘Communist coming to White House’: Karoline Leavitt takes a dig at Mamdani ahead of Trump meet

US President Donald Trump’s press secretary on Thursday (Nov 20) announced that a “communist” is coming to the White House, ahead of the visit of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. Karoline Leavitt added that the election of Zohran Mamdani as the Mayor of New York City “speaks volumes” about the state of the Democratic Party. This comes after Trump agreed to meet with Mamdani on Friday after the US president took a U-turn, hinting at working together with him for the development of New York City.

“It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country,” Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt added that the meeting shows that Trump is willing to meet anyone and try to do what is right on behalf of the American people, regardless of whether they live in blue states or red states.

Mamdani, who identifies as a Democratic socialist, has rejected the claim that he is a communist. Announcing the meeting, Trump also called him a communist.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president wrote, “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

Meanwhile, Mamdani, who has vowed to make the city “Trump-proof”, said that he was willing to work with anyone to benefit New Yorkers.