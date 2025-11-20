United States President Donald Trump has once again said that the India-Pakistan war after the terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam, a tourist place in Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people was halted due to 'tariff threats' against both countries. Speaking at an event, Trump reiterated that he warned New Delhi and Islamabad of economic repercussions and thus averted a 'nuclear war'

"I'm good at settling disputes and I've always been I've uh I've done very well with that over the years even before this. But you know I was talking about the different wars and it's look India, Pakistan, they were going to go at it nuclear weapons. They said that's okay. You can go at it but I'm putting a 350% tariff on each country. No more trade with the United States, " said Trump about ending the war.

Further he said that the tariff will be taken down only after both the countries end the conflict as he can't have thousands die due to nuclear attacks.

“I said, I’m going to do it. Come back to me and I’ll take it down. But you, I’m not going to have you guys shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions of people and having the nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles. I’m not going to do it."

“I don’t care if you like it or not”

He also claimed that both the countries requested him not to impose the tariff but he stuck to his threat.

“They said, we don’t like that. I said, I don’t care if you like it or not," Trump said.

“So I was all set. I told a 350 per cent tariff to settle that war. If you, if you don’t, we’ll make a nice trade deal."

He also went on to pat his back by saying no other president in the US could have done this.