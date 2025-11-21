/Trump Signs Executive Order to Dismantle US Education Department

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the US Department of Education, fulfilling a long-standing campaign promise. The order directs the education secretary to take necessary steps to close the department and return authority to states and local communities. While core programs like Title I, Pell grants, and special education funding will continue, critics warn this could undermine equity, civil rights enforcement, and federal oversight. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are already preparing legal challenges.