/Trump's 28 point Russia-Ukraine peace plan, full breakdown and key takeaways | Explained

A draft peace proposal for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia marks the most dramatic shift yet in the war between the two neighbouring nations. The 28-point plan has the backing of US President Donald Trump and could see Ukraine being forced to give up large parts of its territory and accept deep limits on its military in exchange for peace. Here's all you need to know about Trump's Ukraine peace plan.
Trump's 28-point Ukraine peace plan in full
- Ukraine's sovereignty will be confirmed.
- Russia, Ukraine, and Europe will sign a comprehensive non-aggression pact, settling all disputes of the past 30 years.
- Russia will commit not to attack its neighbours, and NATO will stop expanding.
- The US will mediate talks between Russia and NATO to resolve security issues, reduce tensions, and support global cooperation and economic growth.
- Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.
- Ukraine’s armed forces will be capped at 600,000 personnel.
- Ukraine will add to its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO will add a rule stating Ukraine will not be admitted.
- NATO will not station troops in Ukraine.
- European fighter jets will be based in Poland.
- US guarantee:
• The US will receive compensation for providing the guarantee.
• If Ukraine invades Russia, the guarantee is void.
• If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be a joint military response, all sanctions will return, territory recognition will be revoked, and the deal will be cancelled.
• If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St Petersburg without cause, the guarantee will be cancelled.
- Ukraine can pursue EU membership and will receive temporary priority access to the European market while that is under review.
- A global reconstruction package for Ukraine will be created, including:
• A Ukraine Development Fund to invest in tech, data infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.
• Joint US-Ukraine work to rebuild, modernise, and operate gas pipelines and storage.
• Joint rebuilding of regions, cities, and housing damaged by war.
• Infrastructure projects.
• Extraction of minerals and natural resources.
• A World Bank financing program to support reconstruction.
- Russia will be brought back into the global economy:
• Sanctions will be lifted gradually on a case-by-case basis.
• A long-term US-Russia economic agreement will cover energy, natural resources, infrastructure, AI, data centres, Arctic mining projects, and other joint ventures.
• Russia will be invited back into the G8.
- Frozen funds will be used as follows:
• $100 billion from frozen Russian assets will fund the US-led rebuilding of Ukraine.
• The US will take 50 per cent of the profits.
• Europe will add $100 billion and unfreeze its own frozen assets.
• Remaining frozen Russian funds will go into a joint US-Russia investment fund to support joint projects. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.
- A joint US-Russia security group will be formed to ensure compliance with the deal.
- Russia will pass a law committing to non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.
- The US and Russia will extend nuclear arms control agreements, including START I.
- Ukraine will stay non-nuclear under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will restart under IAEA oversight, with power split 50-50 between Russia and Ukraine.
- Both countries will run education programs promoting cultural understanding and rejecting racism:
• Ukraine will adopt EU standards on religious and language rights.
• Both sides will end discrimination and protect Ukrainian and Russian media and education.
• Nazi ideology will be banned.
- Territory arrangements:
• Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian by all sides, including the US.
• Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will stay frozen along the current line of contact, treated as de facto recognition.
• Russia will give up other areas it holds outside these five regions.
• Ukraine will withdraw from the part of Donetsk it controls, forming a neutral demilitarised buffer zone internationally recognised as Russian territory. Russian forces will not enter this zone.
- Both sides agree not to change the territorial settlement by force. Security guarantees do not apply if this rule is broken.
- Russia will allow Ukraine to use the Dnieper River for trade and support grain shipments through the Black Sea.
- A humanitarian committee will resolve outstanding issues:
• All prisoners and remains will be exchanged on an all-for-all basis.
• All civilian detainees and hostages, including children, will be returned.
• Family reunification support will be created.
• Aid will be provided to victims of the war.
- Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.
- Full amnesty will be granted to all parties for actions during the war, with no future claims or complaints allowed.
- The agreement will be legally binding and supervised by a Peace Council led by US President Donald Trump, with penalties for violations.
- A ceasefire will begin immediately once both sides withdraw to agreed positions.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the proposal "a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine," insisting," The president supports this plan." However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects to discuss the plan with Trump "in coming days", adding that any agreement must deliver a "dignified peace" and preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty.