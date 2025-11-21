/Trump’s DC National Guard deployment illegal, judge says he ignored city authority

A federal judge ruled on Thursday (Nov 20) that President Donald Trump’s deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to the US capital was unlawful. District Court Judge Jia Cobb ordered the deployment to end, but paused her ruling for 21 days so the administration can appeal. The decision marks the third time a federal court has stepped in to block Trump’s use of National Guard forces in Democratic-led cities. Courts in Chicago and Portland have already halted similar deployments, and the Supreme Court is expected to weigh in soon.

National Guard in Washington

Trump sent more than 2,000 National Guard troops into Washington on August 11, arguing that the capital had become a "filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment." He has taken the same approach with Los Angeles and Memphis, pairing the deployments with his crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued in September, saying the presence of troops on city streets was neither requested nor needed. "Deploying the National Guard to engage in law enforcement is not only unnecessary and unwanted, but it is also dangerous and harmful to the District and its residents."

Judge Cobb agreed. In her opinion, she wrote that the administration "acted contrary to law" by using the Guard for non-military, crime-deterrence missions without any request from "city's civil authorities." She also said the administration exceeded its authority by bringing in troops from other states to patrol the capital.

Trump vs judges

The ruling adds to the growing backlash over Trump’s domestic use of military power. Earlier this year, California challenged his deployment of Guard troops to Los Angeles after large protests broke out in response to mass detentions of undocumented migrants. A district judge sided with the state, but an appeals panel later allowed the deployment to continue.