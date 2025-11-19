California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time turning Donald Trump's latest outburst into political ammo. As a video of Trump telling a female reporter "quiet, piggy" after she pressed him on the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files went viral, the California governor's press office fired back with a series of mocking posts on X. Many of the pictures are AI-generated, each more humiliating than the next.

'Quiet, piggy'

The first images poking fun at Trump's weight were posted on Tuesday (Nov 18) afternoon. One showed Trump at the Iowa State Fair in 2015, mid-bite into a pork chop. The caption reused Trump’s own words, 'quiet, piggy', flipping the insult back at him. The next image looked AI-generated, exaggerating Trump’s weight and dressing him in a white Trump-brand polo and red MAGA hat.

Then came another edited photo, this one showing Trump shovelling spaghetti into his mouth while King Charles delivered a speech during the president’s second state visit to the UK.

The thread kept going, each image riffing on the same theme. Several doctored photos portrayed Trump with pig-like features or even a pig’s body.

One final post used a real, unedited photo of Trump from 1992, taken at a social event where he and Epstein were seen together. Newsom's office labelled it "piggies".

Why is Newsom calling Trump 'piggy'?

The posts were a direct response to a shocking moment that has gone viral. The exchange happened aboard Air Force One last Friday (Nov 14) but surfaced only after the White House posted a video on Monday. In it, Trump turns toward an off-camera reporter and snaps, "quiet, quiet, piggy," while wagging his finger. Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey was later identified as the target of the remark. She had asked why the president would not release the Epstein documents "if there's nothing incriminating in the files." The clip drew immediate outrage for its gendered tone, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, among others, calling the comment disgusting and completely unacceptable. Watch the video here: