Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump upgrades Saudi Arabia to major non NATO ally status as MBS gets red carpet welcome

Trump upgrades Saudi Arabia to major non-NATO ally status as MBS gets red carpet welcome

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 06:50 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 07:29 IST
Trump upgrades Saudi Arabia to major non-NATO ally status as MBS gets red carpet welcome

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman during an official dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump announced that the US will designate Saudi Arabia as a major non NATO ally while hosting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 18) announced that he was designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally. He made the announcement as he hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a gala dinner at the White House. "Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said.

Also read | Khashoggi’s widow slams Trump for defending MBS over journalist's murder, demands apology from Saudi prince

A 'secret' revealed?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the press, as he hosted MBS for a dinner at the White House, the POTUS added that he was revealing it publicly for the first time. He claimed that "they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight". Only 19 countries currently hold the designation, which grants closer security, intelligence and defence cooperation with the United States. The designation is a symbol of a strong relationship and allows for enhanced military and financial advantages; however, it is not a treaty and can be revoked.

Also read | 'They've been a great ally': Trump teases F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia a day before Mohammed bin Salman meeting

Trump woos Saudi prince

Trending Stories

During what was MBS's first Washington visit in years, Trump pulled out all the stops to impress the Saudi royal, giving Prince Mohammed a flyby featuring the coveted, US-made F-35 stealth fighters, and thundering cannon fire. The flattery continued inside the Oval Office, as Trump called the Saudi a "very good friend" and hailed him as being "incredible, in terms of human rights, and everything else."

Washington and Riyadh later signed a host of deals, including a civil nuclear cooperation agreement that the White House said would last decades. Trump also approved a "major defense sale package" which includes "future deliveries" of F-35s. The two nations also agreed to share AI technology “while protecting US technology from foreign influence.”

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics