/Trump upgrades Saudi Arabia to major non NATO ally status as MBS gets red carpet welcome

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 18) announced that he was designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally. He made the announcement as he hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a gala dinner at the White House. "Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said.

A 'secret' revealed?

Speaking to the press, as he hosted MBS for a dinner at the White House, the POTUS added that he was revealing it publicly for the first time. He claimed that "they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight". Only 19 countries currently hold the designation, which grants closer security, intelligence and defence cooperation with the United States. The designation is a symbol of a strong relationship and allows for enhanced military and financial advantages; however, it is not a treaty and can be revoked.

Trump woos Saudi prince

During what was MBS's first Washington visit in years, Trump pulled out all the stops to impress the Saudi royal, giving Prince Mohammed a flyby featuring the coveted, US-made F-35 stealth fighters, and thundering cannon fire. The flattery continued inside the Oval Office, as Trump called the Saudi a "very good friend" and hailed him as being "incredible, in terms of human rights, and everything else."