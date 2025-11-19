Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Khashoggi’s widow slams Trump for defending MBS over journalist's murder, demands apology from Saudi prince

Khashoggi’s widow slams Trump for defending MBS over journalist's murder, demands apology from Saudi prince

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 06:20 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 06:20 IST
Khashoggi’s widow slams Trump for defending MBS over journalist's murder, demands apology from Saudi prince

President Donald Trump (R) responds to a question where Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was asked about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Ahmad Hamza Khashoggi during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow slammed Trump for defending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his White House visit. She said there was no excuse for the 2018 murder and demanded that MBS must meet her and apologise.

Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr Khashoggi on Tuesday (Nov 18) lashed out at US President Donald Trump for defending her late husband's alleged murderer, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the two leaders met at the White House. Khashoggi, a Washington Post opinions journalist, was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, who married him in Virginia months before his killing, on Tuesday, said there was "no justification" for the crime and urged the crown prince to meet her and take responsibility.

Also read | ‘He knew nothing’: Trump sides with MBS on journalist Khashoggi’s murder

What did the journalist's widow say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Elatr Khashoggi said the crown prince's expression of regret at the White House rang hollow. "The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," she wrote.
In a statement on X, she wrote that Jamal had been a transparent and brave man whose views on press freedom angered many, but that "there is no justification to murder my husband." She reiterated her demanded that the crown prince apologise in person.

Hanan had previously sent a letter to Trump and first lady Melania Trump asking for help in securing her husband’s remains and financial redress.

This comes as when asked about the murder during the prince’s Oval Office visit, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman, insisting he "knew nothing about that" and suggesting Khashoggi was "extremely controversial." He added, "a lot of people didn’t like that gentleman".

Trending Stories

Also read | 'They've been a great ally': Trump teases F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia a day before Mohammed bin Salman meeting

Trump snaps at journalist, defends MBS

During the Saudi prince's White House visit, Trump also snapped at an ABC News reporter who pressed MBS on why Americans should trust him, dismissing the network as "fake news" and scolding the journalist for :embarrassing our guest."

The moment marked a stark contrast with the 2021 US intelligence assessment that concluded the crown prince had ordered the operation that killed Khashoggi.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics