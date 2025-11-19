/Khashoggi’s widow slams Trump for defending MBS over journalist's murder, demands apology from Saudi prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr Khashoggi on Tuesday (Nov 18) lashed out at US President Donald Trump for defending her late husband's alleged murderer, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the two leaders met at the White House. Khashoggi, a Washington Post opinions journalist, was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, who married him in Virginia months before his killing, on Tuesday, said there was "no justification" for the crime and urged the crown prince to meet her and take responsibility.

What did the journalist's widow say?

Elatr Khashoggi said the crown prince's expression of regret at the White House rang hollow. "The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," she wrote.

In a statement on X, she wrote that Jamal had been a transparent and brave man whose views on press freedom angered many, but that "there is no justification to murder my husband." She reiterated her demanded that the crown prince apologise in person.

Hanan had previously sent a letter to Trump and first lady Melania Trump asking for help in securing her husband’s remains and financial redress.

This comes as when asked about the murder during the prince’s Oval Office visit, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman, insisting he "knew nothing about that" and suggesting Khashoggi was "extremely controversial." He added, "a lot of people didn’t like that gentleman".

Trump snaps at journalist, defends MBS

During the Saudi prince's White House visit, Trump also snapped at an ABC News reporter who pressed MBS on why Americans should trust him, dismissing the network as "fake news" and scolding the journalist for :embarrassing our guest."