/‘He knew nothing’: Trump sides with MBS on journalist Khashoggi’s murder; Saudi crown prince calls it ‘huge mistake’

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman in the White House on Tuesday (Nov 18) for the first time since 2018. This was bin Salman's first US visit after a US-based journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in 2018 in Turkey. He was a critic of Saudi Arabia’s government. For decades, the 59-year-old was close to the Saudi royal family and also served as an adviser to the government.

During a press conference from the Oval Office with bin Salman, Trump said that he "knew nothing about" the journalist's murder. In a conclusion of the probe into his murder in 2021, the US intelligence had said that bin Salman orchestrated the brutal murder of Khashoggi.

Trump called ABC News, whose reporter asked the question on the topic, fake news. "You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman [Khashoggi] that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen. But he [bin Salman] knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that," Trump said.

Meanwhile, bin Salman called Khashoggi's murder a "huge mistake".