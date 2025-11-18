/'They've been a great ally': Trump teases F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia a day before Mohammed bin Salman meeting

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 17) said that the US might offer F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. His statement comes ahead of a key talk with Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday. Pressed on if the US would agree to sell the jets to Saudi Arabia, he said, “We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s,” adding that “They've been a great ally”.

Why does this matter?

Right now, Israel is the sole operator of the F-35 in the Middle East, which gives it a big edge. However, Riyadh has long sought to acquire the powerful jets.

The US, till now, has only allowed the sale of F-35 jets to its top allies, including some NATO countries and Israel. In 2019, it even kicked Turkey out of the F-35 programme because it purchased a Russian defence system. This was because Washington was worried that Russia could acquire the jet technology through the back door.

Meanwhile, behind closed doors, Israeli leaders aren't thrilled about Saudis possibly getting their hands on the same planes, reports AFP. According to the report, Israeli officials have voiced concern despite a push to normalise relations.

Trump-Bin Salman trip to include a nuclear treaty?