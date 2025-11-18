/'They've been a great ally': Trump teases F-35 jet sale to Saudi Arabia a day before Mohammed bin Salman meeting

US President Donald Trump said the US may sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. This comes ahead of his meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 17) said that the US might offer F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. His statement comes ahead of a key talk with Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday. Pressed on if the US would agree to sell the jets to Saudi Arabia, he said, “We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s,” adding that “They've been a great ally”.
Right now, Israel is the sole operator of the F-35 in the Middle East, which gives it a big edge. However, Riyadh has long sought to acquire the powerful jets.
The US, till now, has only allowed the sale of F-35 jets to its top allies, including some NATO countries and Israel. In 2019, it even kicked Turkey out of the F-35 programme because it purchased a Russian defence system. This was because Washington was worried that Russia could acquire the jet technology through the back door.
Meanwhile, behind closed doors, Israeli leaders aren't thrilled about Saudis possibly getting their hands on the same planes, reports AFP. According to the report, Israeli officials have voiced concern despite a push to normalise relations.
The trip is expected to bring more than military news. Citing people in the know, AFP reported that Trump and the Saudi royal are also expected to sign a pact on peaceful nuclear cooperation. The kingdom, one of the world’s top producers, insists that it wants to reduce its reliance on crude oil and diversify toward nuclear power, and is looking for advanced US technology available under the "123 agreement". Lawmakers are expected to scrutinise whatever deal comes out. Saudi leaders say nukes aren't the goal. This would be Prince Mohammed's first trip to Washington since 2018, when the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi triggered global outrage and briefly upended ties between the two nations.