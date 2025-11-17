/Newlyweds stunned as Trump crashes Mar-a-Lago wedding, rants about getting into heaven. Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 14) crashed what was supposed to be a quiet celebration at Mar-a-Lago. The evening took a strange turn when Trump suddenly appeared and drifted straight into the middle of the wedding party and started rambling about how he would make his way into Heaven's pearly gates. A video of the 79-year-old POTUS crashing the private party is going viral on social media. Here's what happened.

Trump crashes a wedding. Watch video

The controversial US president on Friday crashed a wedding at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago and was seen lecturing the happy couple. As per reports, it began as a quick greeting for the bride and groom but soon veered off in another direction. Trump, while speaking with the happy couple, apparently spotted conservative radio host Eric Metaxas across the room and immediately raised his voice, telling everyone within earshot that Metaxas would be the man to get him into heaven.

"He's going to get me into heaven!" Trump declared as he grabbed Metaxas’ hand. Metaxas, caught off guard, tried to steer things back to normal. He told Trump that heaven probably wasn’t a topic to unpack in the middle of a friend’s wedding. In a later Instagram post, the 62 year old author said he laughed it off and told Trump, "'I'd really like to talk to you about that… but another time.” Then I reminded him, 'Don't forget—you’re America's Supercentennial President'."

Trump didn't seem bothered. After a few more comments, he turned his attention back to the newlyweds, calling them a "good-looking couple" and joking that their photo belonged in a hotel ad. The wedding belonged to Michael Wilkerson, an investment banker who founded Stormwall, a right leaning forum. Wilkerson writes about American identity and politics, and his books often frame the country through a lens of exceptionalism.

Trump's love for crashing weddings